Michigan State

Cloakroom know their product

By Jeff Terich
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoyle Martin is waiting in a parking lot in Michigan. The guitarist and vocalist for Midwestern shoegaze band Cloakroom will, after our conversation, be buying some hard hats as props for a new video, the final clip to be released from the band’s new album Dissolution Wave. And the clip is...

CHICAGO READER

Cloakroom tap into their dreamier side on Dissolution Wave

On the untouchable 2017 LP Time Well, Cloakroom dialed in and perfected their take on modern slowcore, blending Hum-flavored space rock and atomically heavy walls of guitars with syrupy, dreary, and heart-wrenchingly sad vocal melodies. The Northwest Indiana trio have since undergone a lineup shift, and some members have also spread their wings in other projects. Founding drummer Brian Busch has departed, replaced by Chicago hardcore stalwart Tim Remis (from Sweet Cobra, the Killer, and countless other bands), while singer-guitarist Doyle Martin is now pulling double duty as a full-time member of shoegaze-revival powerhouse Nothing and bassist Bobby Markos has launched a cinematic acoustic solo project called Documa. Judging from Cloakroom’s brand-new third album, Dissolution Wave (Relapse), those changes (and the ongoing pandemic) have impacted the band’s approach to songwriting, ushering in a new era and pushing them in a more escapist direction. Dissolution Wave is a loose rock opera centered in a cosmic space, with songs that combine space rock and western rock for a dreamier, less aggressive feel than Cloakroom’s previous work. “Dreaming up another world felt easier to digest than the real nitty-gritty we’re immersed in every day,” Martin explains in the album’s press materials. This is still recognizably the Cloakroom that I’ve always loved so much, but new leaves are turning over: the tracks remain heavy and heady, but they’re more ethereal and take more room to breathe, evoking atmosphere and drawing out tension rather than focusing solely on crushing heaviness. Dissolution Wave is as yearning and forlorn as Cloakroom’s earlier records, but the bleakness isn’t overwhelming—warm hooks and sunny hope glimmer through the darkness.
CHICAGO, IL
Cloakroom Premiere “Fear Of Being Fixed” Music Video

Cloakroom have premiered a music video for their new single “Fear Of Being Fixed“. That song comes from their new album “Dissolution Wave“, which Relapse Records have scheduled for a January 28th release on Relapse. The group will be celebrating the album’s release with a live show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago, IL on the same day with Hum‘s Matt Talbott opening.
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
Jawbreaker announce Dear You 25th anniversary tour

Jawbreaker‘s Dear You—a great album that wasn’t quite as well received in its time—recently turned 25, and the band has announced a tour to mark the occasion. These will be the band’s first live shows since 2018, and they’re bringing along a lot of other great bands, including Built to Spill, the Descendents, Jawbox (who are also doing their own headlining tour), Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, and the Linda Lindas.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
Jawbox announce 2022 tour dates

After touring for the first time in over 20 years in 2019, Jawbox have announced another headlining tour in 2022. Starting in March, the group will be playing headlining dates in select cities in the U.S., as well as opening a few nights of Jawbreaker’s upcoming Dear You anniversary tour. Three of those shows—their dates in New York City—will focus on their individual albums, with one night of songs from Grippe and Novelty, one night of songs from For Your Own Special Sweetheart, and one night of songs from their self-titled album. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES
Bonobo : Fragments

Since 2020, London downtempo producer/DJ Simon Green, aka Bonobo, has had to feel his way around an empty dance floor to test out new material. That’s no easy feat when the goal is to assess crowds’ reactions to his music. He told Rolling Stone last October that with the ongoing pandemic, he’s been “kind of going in blind” on what sounds could potentially strike gold in the clubs. “You have those moments: ‘I really hope this works, ‘cause there’s nothing I can do about it,’” he said.
MUSIC
Sonic Youth rarities compilation, In/Out/In, due out in March

A new compilation of previously unreleased Sonic Youth rarities, titled In/Out/In, will be released in March via 3 Lobed. The five-track set features recordings from between 2000 and 2010, comprising both instrumental and vocal tracks. The first track shared from the album is “In & Out.” Hear it below.
MUSIC
Krallice announce new album, Crystalline Exhaustion

Krallice has announced a new album. On January 28, the group will release Crystalline Exhaustion digitally, followed by a physical release (CD, cassette, other merch) on March 22. Vinyl will come sometime later. That’s the artwork for the new album up above. MetalSucks points out that the album was recorded just last month in Queens. The first track the band has shared from the new album is the title track, a sprawling, 14-minute epic that features gothic synthesizers and a more orchestral sound than their characteristic progressive black metal. There are no drums until a little after the four-minute mark, and then two minutes with marimba but no guitars. It’s an ambitious and unconventional song for the group, and a sign of exciting, perhaps more experimental things to come from the New York black metal group. Listen to “Crystalline Exhaustion” below.
ROCK MUSIC
This Week’s Essential Tracks: Beach House, Krallice and more

Another new introduction for 2022: Expanded, weekly Essential Tracks. This week marks the first of what will be round-ups of the best new tracks each week, rather than, well, posting them when we get around to it. We admit our fault on that one, but going forward, this space will include anywhere from five to seven of the best tracks of the week, because we know that there are easily that many great new singles being released every seven days, and this first week is proof enough of that: epic black metal, soaring art-pop, dreamy darkwave, intricate indie pop and death metal.
MUSIC
R.I.P. Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf has died, according to a report from the BBC. He was 74. His family broke the news in a post on Facebook, which reads in part, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. … From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!”
DALLAS, TX
'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
Pedro the Lion releases new album, Havasu

Pedro the Lion has surprise released a new album. Today, David Bazan and company release Havasu, their first new album in three years, via Polyvinyl. It’s a sequel of sorts to the group’s last album Phoenix, and is the second in a series of albums planned that are named for places where David Bazan has lived. For inspiration, he even traveled to the Arizona town over the past few years. “An intersection I hadn’t remembered for 30 years would trigger a flood of hidden memories,” he says in a press release. “I was there to soak in it as much as possible.”
MUSIC

