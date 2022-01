It has become fashionable in certain circles to disparage the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It seems that every time a new entry in the wildly successful superhero franchise is released, another Academy Award–winning director or highbrow film critic takes a potshot at the MCU. As a fan of these movies and of comic book superheroes in general, it discourages me when I see even some Christian culture commentators dismiss the MCU out of hand. I believe they’re missing a novel opportunity to engage contemporary culture in a way that’s accessible to young people. Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it: the Marvel Cinematic Universe is here to stay. An entire generation has grown up with these films. They’ve become part of the popular lexicon, and it would be counterproductive to disregard or ridicule them.

