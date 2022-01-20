ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers injury update: Nick Bosa returns to practice

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLtYg_0dqYbqb500

The 49ers’ practice participation report featured a slew of good news, but none more important than Nick Bosa being upgraded to a limited participant after sitting out Thursday’s session.

That improvement in status is a sign that he’s progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol. However, it’s far from a guarantee he’ll clear protocols by Saturday. There’s still progress to be made for Bosa, but defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Wednesday expressed some hope that the team’s sack leader would suit up vs. Green Bay.

“Yeah, the first question with Nick, he’s come along well going through the NFL protocol there and hopefully he’ll be fine by the end of the week,” Ryans said. “Definitely need him out there. So hopefully he’ll be fine by the end of the week.”

The team has until Saturday for Bosa to get cleared.

Here’s the full practice participation report:

Did not participate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9Lwb_0dqYbqb500
(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

None

The 49ers had every player in practice on at least a limited basis Wednesday. They’re on track to be mostly healthy going into the divisional playoffs.

Limited participation

DL Nick Bosa (concussion)

LB Marcell Harris (Achilles)

CB Ambry Thomas (knee)

DL Jordan Willis (ankle)

Bosa’s inclusion in this group is a great sign for San Francisco. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday seemed optimistic Thomas would play through a contusion on his knee. Willis moving up to limited participation is interesting as well since he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Full participation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTwJl_0dqYbqb500
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right shoulder, right thumb)

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

Good news all around here. Every full participant from Wednesday will be on track to suit up Sunday. Garoppolo is the big one here though with a full session after being limited Wednesday.

