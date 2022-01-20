ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

COVID-19: Georgia 26; Gwinnett 1; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 . Georgia is reporting 26 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. Walton County....

