ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Governor Polis comes to Colorado Springs to talk about saving Coloradans money

By Rachel Saurer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis (D) toured across southern Colorado giving talks on how to save Coloradans money. This comes after supply chain issues and inflation have been a thorn in the sides of many in the Centennial State.

In an effort to combat these issues which can’t be controlled on a local level, Governor Polis addressed the things we can control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceEhn_0dqYYMWA00
Governor Jared Polis gives a speech to an event hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC on saving Coloradans money. Credit: Michael Duran

“What we can do is reduce fees, support policies that help small businesses – and Coloradans have more in their pocket to afford what lies ahead,” Governor Polis said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Polis stopped by a DMV location to talk about plans to reduce fees for drivers.

“When you register your vehicle you’ll see a fee reduction of 11 dollars and 10 cents. And we’re looking to continue that into the future and help save Coloradans money on their vehicle registration fee, their driver’s license, their vehicle aging fee,” he said.

Find out more on SB21-260 here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zd5ew_0dqYYMWA00
Colorado drivers could be saving more with a new bill to cut registration fees. Credit: Michael Duran

In addition to cutting costs for Colorado drivers, the governor said another way to help Coloradans would be to make childcare more accessible to parents and guardians.

“Pre-school and kindergarten play a role in that second parent returning to the workforce and single parents being able to hold down full time jobs in the workforce. So they play an immediate role in the economic benefit,” Polis said.

Find out more on HB21-1304 here .

For entrepreneurs in Colorado, the governor said he wanted to make sure anyone wanting to start a business could easily do so by eliminating start-up fees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oysSF_0dqYYMWA00
To encourage more entrepreneurs in Colorado, Polis said they are planning on eliminating fees to start a business. Credit: Michael Duran

“Let’s encourage that entrepreneurship. We don’t want you to have to think twice. That hundred-bucks can actually be a lot if your whole-starting budget for business is 5 hundred bucks,” Polis said.

In closing, Polis said he wants to give taxpayers more this year by increasing the state refund as well as fixing housing issues that are a growing problem in Colorado. He also said it’s his goal to put Colorado in the top 10 safest states in the country by increasing public safety and access to mental health.

“Coloradans have the grit and grace to rise above any challenge that comes our way,” Polis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Harrison D-2 saw one of Colorado’s biggest increases in student enrollment in 2021

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In 2021, Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs had one of the most significant increases in student enrollment in Colorado. Last year the district welcomed 1,825 more students than compared in 2020. Across the state, school enrollment bounced back last year after a slight decline in 2020. The Colorado Department of Education […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Avalanche deaths persist despite improved forecasting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — When Knox Williams first started warning people about avalanches in Colorado from his small office in Fort Collins, there was only one way to receive the information: People had to call an avalanche hotline on a landline and listen to his recording of the forecast. Nearly 50 years later, avalanche […]
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
KXRM

Largest school choice fair in El Paso County happening Saturday, Jan. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thousands of Colorado Springs parents will be able to gather at theColorado Springs Event Center for the region’s largest school choice fair on Saturday, Jan. 22. More than 70 schools and community organizations — including private schools, traditionalpublic schools, online schools, charter schools, and homeschool organizations — will berepresented at the fair. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Coloradans#Mental Health#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Kyrsten Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation.
ARIZONA STATE
KXRM

KXRM

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy