Ludington vs. Orchard View Bowling Results

The girls’ and boys’ swim team competed in a triple dual meet this weekend with Yorktown and Mt. Vernon High Schools. Both teams fell in both meets, but combined for 1 Golden Bear Top Ten, 3 career PRs, and 7 season PRs. Sophomore Miriam Garringer improved her spot on the Golden Bear Top Ten, moving into fourth, with a time of 5:56.03. Individual event winners were: Miriam Garringer (200 & 500 Freestyle) and Karissa Hamilton (50 Freestyle). The girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay of Karissa Hamilton, Miriam Garringer, Marlee Rice, and Madison (Goose) Monroe finished first with a time of 1:49.83. Tristin Maloney, Andy Duffy, Will Rife, and Lance File all posted a season PR in their individual events. Freshman Kylie Stader and Gaige Harker both posted career PRs. The Girls team will compete in sectionals on Thursday February 3, 2022 and the Boys will travel to Indian Creek on Thursday January 27, 2022 starting at 5:30 pm.

YORKTOWN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO