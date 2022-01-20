ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Ludington vs. Orchard View Bowling Results

localsportsjournal.com
 5 days ago

It’s not often that bowling teams play doubleheaders, but Ludington and Orchard View boys and girls teams did just that Wednesday night at Northway Lanes in Muskegon. The Orioles and Cardinals decided to make up a game that was postponed earlier because of the weather, and Ludington lost them...

localsportsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
localsportsjournal.com

Hart Wrestlers Compete at Holland West Ottawa

The Hart wrestling team competed in the Panther duals at Holland West Ottawa on Saturday leaving it all on the mats and dominating most of the day. The Pirates went 4-0 in their pool as they defeated Sparta 39-31, Holland 51-30, Saranac 78-3 and Otstego 42-32. The squad advanced to play the winner of the other pool setting them up in a tough hard fought loss over Plainwell 49-27.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ludington, MI
Sports
Muskegon, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Ludington, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont wrestlers win MioAuSable Invitational

MIO — Fremont’s wrestling team was looking to see some quality competition from the north and east side of the state at the MioAuSable Invitational on Saturday, but the Packers came away with much more than that. With eight wrestlers crowned champions in their respective weight classes and...
WWE
The Blade

Emmanuel Christian standout Easter sidelined with injury

Emmanuel Christian freshman basketball standout Jerry Easter II suffered a wrist injury on Friday night and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Easter, a 6-foot-5 combination guard, had been averaging a double-double through the team’s first 13 games. Easter had scored 25.7 points per game, while pulling down 10.7 rebounds per game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localsportsjournal Com#Orioles#Cardinals#Elecia Byrd 108#Bryd 123#Grace Ashley 140#Bryd 104#Faust Hardenburgh
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings: Jan. 25, 2022

Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings as of Jan. 25, 2021:. With ranking, team name, record and previous week’s raking. Others to watch: Bethel Park (7-3), West Allegheny (8-2) 4, Pine-Richland (5-1), Norwin (8-2), Armstrong (4-1), Hempfield (2-2) 8, Thomas Jefferson (10-5), and Highlands (8-2). Class 2A. 1. Burrell (7-4)...
localsportsjournal.com

Hayes scores 21 as Shelby beats Mason County Central 43-24

It was a defensive battle, and Mason County Central got the worst of it Monday night when Shelby pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 43-24 victory in the West Michigan Conference at Scottville. Both teams were focused on defense from the start, but the Tigers kept the Spartans’...
SHELBY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Basketball Games Canceled for Monday, January 24

WM Aviation @ Hart (Boys) Due to weather conditions tonight’s (Monday) basketball game between Hart and WM Aviation (boys) has been canceled. Hart will resume action on Thursday when they host Shelby in West Michigan Conference action. Western Michigan Christian @ Manistee (Girls) Tonight’s (Monday) girls basketball game between...
HART, MI
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Swimming and Diving vs. Mt. Vernon and Yorktown Results

The girls’ and boys’ swim team competed in a triple dual meet this weekend with Yorktown and Mt. Vernon High Schools. Both teams fell in both meets, but combined for 1 Golden Bear Top Ten, 3 career PRs, and 7 season PRs. Sophomore Miriam Garringer improved her spot on the Golden Bear Top Ten, moving into fourth, with a time of 5:56.03. Individual event winners were: Miriam Garringer (200 & 500 Freestyle) and Karissa Hamilton (50 Freestyle). The girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay of Karissa Hamilton, Miriam Garringer, Marlee Rice, and Madison (Goose) Monroe finished first with a time of 1:49.83. Tristin Maloney, Andy Duffy, Will Rife, and Lance File all posted a season PR in their individual events. Freshman Kylie Stader and Gaige Harker both posted career PRs. The Girls team will compete in sectionals on Thursday February 3, 2022 and the Boys will travel to Indian Creek on Thursday January 27, 2022 starting at 5:30 pm.
YORKTOWN, IN
localsportsjournal.com

Holton tops Mason County Central in bowling

Mason County Central’s bowling team competed against Holton at the Northway Lanes in Muskegon, and dropped a 26.5-3.5 decision. Leaders for Holton were Bo Larabee with a 211 high game and Tuff Scott who rolled a 153 game. The Red Devil girls team defeated the Spartans, 30-0 as Katie...
localsportsjournal.com

Tuesday, January 25: Boys and girls varsity basketball lineups

Here are your Tuesday night, boys and girls varsity basketball lineups. Area teams are facing off for another solid evening of competition. Check in at LocalSportsJournal.com for game reports on the on the outcomes from tonight. Take a look at photos from last Friday’s matchup between Mona Shores and Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy