Fentress County, TN

Chris Daughtry’s family shares how daughter died: reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jordan Unger
 5 days ago

( WJW ) – Singer Chris Daughtry and his family have shared the cause of death of his daughter, 25-year-old Hannah Price .

The family sent a statement to PEOPLE and several other outlets Wednesday, saying that Price died from suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

She was found dead at a home in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Nov. 12.

The family’s statement said Price struggled with mental illness since a young age and spent years in and out of therapy and treatment centers. Hannah Price lost her biological father when he took his life in 2018.

“Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face,” according to the statement , which was also obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

The statement went on to say that Price reached out to her family the day of her death, saying that she feared for her life after her boyfriend allegedly abused her physically.

When police got to the scene, Price told them that she was “OK.” Her boyfriend later found her dead and called 911, PEOPLE reported.

“We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately,” the family said in the statement.

Reports initially suggested that her death was a homicide but, at the time, District Attorney General Jared Effler said it had been too premature and “irresponsible” to consider the ruling.

Daughtry had been on tour at the time of Hannah’s death, leading the band to postpone all of their shows.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number at 1-800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

