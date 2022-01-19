Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews probably had the wildest celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs’ epic win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Chiefs forced the divisional round game to overtime after trailing 36-33 with just 13 seconds left. They carried the momentum to OT and never looked back, finishing off the Bills with a 42-36 win. Kansas City only had a nine percent chance to win the contest in the closing moments, so the fact that they were able to still send it to the extra period and win is nothing short of being a miracle.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO