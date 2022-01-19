ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills at Chiefs: Wednesday injury reports

By Nick Wojton
 5 days ago
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their divisional round meeting at Arrowhead Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Did not practice

  • N/A

Limited participation

  • DE Mario Addison (shoulder)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Addison was injured in the wild-card round vs. the Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

Did not practice

  • CB Rashad Fenton (back)
  • RB Darrel Williams (toe)

Limited participation

  • N/A

Full practice

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder)
  • WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
  • CB L’Jarius Sneed (knees)

Notes:

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Fenton and Williams are trending in the right direction, per Chiefs Wire. … Edward-Helaire did not play vs. the Steelers in the wild-card round while Hill did.

