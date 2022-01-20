Mifflinburg takes over first in HAC-I

MIFFLINBURG — Cannon Griffith's job was apparent from the get-go in Wednesday night's key Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I showdown with Danville:

Keep Danville sharp-shooter Carson Persing from getting in a rhythm, and deal with the Ironmen's pressure defense throughout the game as the Wildcats' primary ball handler along with Tyler Reigel.

Consider Griffith successful at both of his jobs.

Persing didn't get going until the Wildcats had already built a double-digit lead, and Griffith finished with a game-high six assists in Mifflinburg's 61-56 victory over the Ironmen.

"Our goal was to make sure he couldn't get his 3s off; he's been scoring a lot lately (Persing had 14 3-pointers in Danville's last two games)," Griffith said. "They picked me for it, and I just had to do my job."

Mifflinburg (9-2, 6-1) now sits along at the top of Division I of the Heartland Athletic Conference. It's also the first time in eight tries that Mifflinburg has beat Danville. The last the Wildcats beat Danville came in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals on Feb. 27, 2018, a 47-45 Mifflinburg victory at Shikellamy High School. It's the first regular-season win for Mifflinburg over Danville since sweeping the season series in the 2010-2011 season.

The Wildcats started quickly against the Ironmen, buiding a 20-point early in the second quarter. Ethan Bomgardner had eight of his 12 first-half points in the opening quarter, while the Mifflinburg defense held Danville without a field goal for nearly seven minutes.

Mifflinburg missed just six shots in the first half. They were 15-of-21 from the floor with Bomgardner a perfect 6-of-6 from the field.

"I thought we played with great composure offensively in the first half. We moved the ball well; we spaced the ball, well," Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. "We executed, and we got easy shots.

"We've had some games where we shot 25, 28 percent, so it was nice to fill it up a little bit."

Bomgardner added: "We felt we had the size advantage inside, and we wanted to take advantage of that. I thought we ran our offensive well, and that we executed on our fastbreak, and that helped as well."

Danville (7-3, 4-2) never recovered from Mifflinburg's early onslaught. The Wildcats' defense didn't allow Persing a shot attempt until late in the second quarter, when the junior converted a three-point play with 2:13 left in the first half. The Ironmen were 6-of-20 from the floor in the first half.

"We had a couple of chances to make some plays, but we missed free throws, or we made a turnover," said Danville coach Gary Grozier, whose team hadn't played since a Jan. 10 victory over Berwick. "They were lost possessions, that we aren't ever going to get back, and it made it tough."

Persing hit a 3-pointer with 7:10 left in the third quarter. Danville tried to climb back in the game, but were hit with seven fouls in the 2:57 of the third quarter, putting Mifflinburg into the bonus.

The Wildcats made enough foul shots to keep its lead at double digits, but had a chance to get it under 10 late in third quarter. Persing missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

That's when Mifflinburg's Lane Yoder made two big defensive plays. He made a steal with 17 seconds left in the third, followed by a steal and a hoop with 6:35 left to keep the Wildcats up by double digits.

"Lane came up really big in the second half. Danville had to come out, and play physical," Roupp said. "We got back on our heals a little bit, but we answered the call. That was a high-pressured game against a good, athletic team that we answered the call against."

Mifflinburg still led 51-37 when Cannon Griffith made two foul shots with 4:12 left in the game. Then Danville finally got on track offensively. Mason Raup hit a 3-pointer as Danville (7-3, 4-2) scored 19 points over the final four minutes of the game with help from three Persing 3-pointers.

However, Mifflinburg was 6-of-8 foul on shots, and got a wide-open layup from Bomgardner with 56 seconds left to keep Danville at bay. The Ironmen got as close as four on Zach Gordon's layup with nine seconds left in the game.

"We had a lot of unforced turnovers, and it would have been a heck of a lot better if we had made them make some plays, instead of giving away so many points," Grozier said.

Persing scored 16 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. Dameon White added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gordon finished with nine points.

Bomgardner had a game-high 21 points to lead Mifflinburg, while Griffith finished with 14 points, and Tyler Reigel added 11 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.

Mifflinburg 61, Danville 56

Danville (7-3) 56

Mason Raup 2 0-0 5; Carson Persing 5 6-11 20; Zach Gordon 3 3-5 9; Connor Kozick 2 1-2 5; Dameon White 3 5-6 12; Hayden winn 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 16-26 56.

3-point goals: Persing 4, Raup, White.

Did not score: Lane Berkey.

Mifflinburg (9-2) 61

Tyler Reigel 4 1-2 11; Lane Yoder 2 4-8 8; Cannon Griffith 3 8-10 14; Carter Breed 2 1-3 5; Ethan Bomgardner 9 3-4 21; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-27 61.

3-point goals: Reigel 2.

Did not score: Jarrett Foster.

Score by quarters

Danville;5;12;13;26 — 56

Mifflinburg;21;12;11;17 — 61