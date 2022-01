A decade ago, Oanh Meyer was studying the experiences of caregivers for people with dementia when she noticed a troubling trend among Vietnamese elders. First, her mother, who fled Vietnam as a refugee in 1975, began experiencing bouts of paranoia, a symptom of dementia, associated with her memories of the Vietnam War. Convinced that Communist soldiers were hiding outside her house and plotting to kill her family, she was constantly closing blinds and locking doors, Meyer recalled. She also suspected that visiting relatives and friends were leaders of the Communist Party.

HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO