ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Stosur bows out of singles after Melbourne Park defeat

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sam Stosur’s 69th and final appearance in a Grand Slam singles draw ended in a 6-2 6-2 second-round loss to 10th seeded Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open on Thursday. The 37-year-old said last month that she would focus only on doubles after...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Boris Becker ‘worried’ by Emma Raducanu’s plans after Australian Open exit

Boris Becker has backed Emma Raducanu to become a “genuine superstar”, but suggested that the British teenager should alter her plans after a second-round exit at the Australian Open.Raducanu, struggling with a painful blister on her right hand, was beaten by Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in three sets in Melbourne.The 19-year-old was making her debut at the event in her first Grand Slam since securing a remarkable victory at the US Open, but endured a disrupted, uneven build-up after contracting Covid and losing in the first round of the Sydney International.She has since indicated that she may take some time...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Park#Us Open#Tennis Stosur#Reuters#Russian#Kia Arena
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
AFP

Tetchy Medvedev fells stubborn Cressy as Sabalenka crashes out

Tetchy title favourite Daniil Medvedev was pushed to the limit before reaching the last eight of the Australian Open on Monday but women's world number two Aryna Sabalenka crashed out after an epic that finished on the stroke of midnight. Men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a late-night fright to reach his third Australian Open quarter-final after a pulsating day of marathon matches, frayed tempers and searing heat at Melbourne Park. Tsitsipas was staring at defeat, trailing two sets to one before clawing back to beat the 20th seed Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in 3hr 23min of classic punch and counter-punch tennis on Rod Laver Arena. "It was an epic match. I gave everything out on the court today, I am very proud of myself with the way I fought," said the 23-year-old Tsitsipas who will now play Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 7-6 (7/3), 6-3, 6-4.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dan Evans defeat ends British interest in singles at Australian Open

British interest in singles ended in disappointing fashion at the Australian Open with a straight-sets defeat for Dan Evans against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.Evans had won their only previous meeting at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title – the Murray River Open – but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he dumped a forehand volley into the net to lose the opening set.Auger-Aliassime had spent eight hours on court in his first two rounds but Evans was unable to make this an extended stay on...
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev survives but Aryna Sabalenka ousted on marathon Australian Open day

Contrary to what Daniil Medvedev may have suggested, day eight of the Australian Open was anything but boring. A slew of tense, torrid and at times exhausting fourth-round matches finally came to a close as the clock struck midnight in Melbourne, as Stefanos Tsitsipas gritted his teeth to battle past Taylor Fritz in five sets and Kaia Kanepi ousted Aryna Sabalenka in a dramatic final-set tiebreak. It had been quite the day. Of the eight singles matches to take place across the men’s and women’s draws, Kanepi’s victory over Sabalenka was the shortest at two hours and 19 minutes....
TENNIS
whbl.com

Tennis-Keys downs Badosa to make quarter-finals at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Madison Keys continued her resurgence by reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday with a 6-3 6-1 win over eighth seed Paulo Badosa at Rod Laver Arena. Former U.S. Open finalist Keys, who has slipped to 51st in the world rankings, booked her place...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
TENNIS
101 WIXX

Tennis-Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Jessica Pegula rekindled her love affair with Melbourne Park on Sunday by dumping Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari out of the Australian Open 7-6(0) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year. Under a blazing sun at Margaret Court Arena, Pegula’s stonewall defence left...
TENNIS
95.5 FM WIFC

Tennis-Auger-Aliassime books quarter-final berth

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a quarter-final berth when he outlasted veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4) at the Australian Open on Monday. Cilic raced through the first set in only 35 minutes, but the long second set proved pivotal. Auger-Aliassime squandered four...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy