Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

By JOE McDONALD
 5 days ago
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.

The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real estate developers.

“The question remains whether banks will respond by increasing lending,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report. Amid uncertainty about heavily indebted developers, Pang said, “banks will be picky about who they lend to.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1% to 3,563.11 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.8% to 24,570.06.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.4% to 27,574.43 after December exports rose 17.5% over a year earlier. Growth in auto exports accelerated to 17.5% from November's 4.1%.

The Kospi in Seoul added less than 0.1% to 2,844.72 while Sydney's S&P ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 7,329.00. New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,532.76 after a sell-off in tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 1% to 35,028.65.

Apple shed 2.1% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.2%. The technology sector of the S&P 500 has fallen more than 8% this year.

The Nasdaq composite, dominated by technology stocks, lost 1.1% to 14,340.26. The index is 10.7% below its Nov. 19 all-time high.

The market “succumbed to renewed fears of inflation/Fed tightening,” Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Stocks have slid since Fed officials said in mid-December it plans to wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that are boosting share prices would be accelerated due to the spike in U.S. inflation to a four-decade high.

Late Tuesday, investors were pricing in a better than 86% probability the Fed will raise short-term rates at its March meeting, according to CME Group. That is up from 47% a month ago.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on the Fed to do more to fight inflation.

“Given the strength of our economy, and the pace of recent price increases, it’s important to recalibrate the support that is now necessary,” Biden said at a news conference.

Investors are watching the latest round of corporate earnings for indications inflation might be cutting into profits.

Household and consumer goods company Procter & Gamble rose 3.4% after reporting strong financial results. The company said consumers have been willing to pay higher prices for dish detergent, diapers and other products.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 16 cents to $85.64 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 24 cents to $88.20 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged up to 114.27 yen from Wednesday's 114.25 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1356 from $1.1351.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

