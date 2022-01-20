ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Lamont signs executive order requiring nursing home visitors to be vaccinated or tested

fox61.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitors must provide proof they’re fully vaccinated...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs executive order strengthening COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers in health care, congregate settings and requiring COVID-19 booster doses

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed Executive Order No. 283, requiring covered workers at health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, including having received a booster dose. All covered workers will be required to be vaccinated by the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
californiahealthline.org

Families Complain as States Require Covid Testing for Nursing Home Visits

As covid-19 cases rise again in nursing homes, a few states have begun requiring visitors to present proof that they’re not infected before entering facilities, stoking frustration and dismay among family members. Officials in California, New York, and Rhode Island say new covid testing requirements are necessary to protect...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order
cbslocal.com

Newsom Signs Executive Order Banning Price Gouging On COVID Testing Kits

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — With omicron cases soaring and testing sites swamped, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order over the weekend aimed at preventing price gouging on COVID-19 at-home test kits. The order prohibits sale of at-home COVID-19 test kits at a price that exceeds, by more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ctnewsjunkie.com

New Rules For Nursing Home Visitors To Begin This Weekend

Beginning this Saturday visitors to nursing homes in Connecticut must show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter. Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Wednesday that requires vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Rules For Visitors Take Effect At CT Nursing Homes

New rules are now in effect for friends and families visiting residents in Connecticut nursing homes. Beginning over the weekend, new protocols directing all nursing homes in Connecticut to require visitors to either show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative for the virus in order to enter the facilities became official.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
abc57.com

Michigan health department issues order to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at nursing homes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order that offers on-site COVID-19 vaccines to residents in nursing homes. “With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan AARP director urges nursing homes to require COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

MICHIGAN — The Michigan state director of AARP is urging nursing homes to require all staff and residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. “As the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads like wildfire across the country, AARP is calling on nursing homes to require COVID-19 booster shots for residents and staff,” says Director Paula Cunningham.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mountain View Voice

Governor signs order to prohibit price gouging on at-home COVID tests

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order this weekend aimed at preventing price gouging on COVID-19 at-home test kits, which are in high demand due to the omicron variant surge. The order generally prohibits sellers from increasing prices on the test kits by more than 10%. State Attorney General Rob...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox61.com

Connecticut residents begin signing up for free COVID tests from federal government

HARTFORD, Conn. — People across the country can now request at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government delivered right to their homes with no out-of-pocket cost. The website, COVIDTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to order up four at-home tests per residential address, to be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Bill seeks to undo vaccine registry requirement that was in effect during emergency order

This story was updated Jan. 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. with additional information from the Department of Health and Human Services. Approximately 790,000 people would risk losing the only record of their COVID-19 vaccination under a bill before lawmakers, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, which opposes the legislation. During the governor’s […] The post Bill seeks to undo vaccine registry requirement that was in effect during emergency order appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Signs Executive Order Aimed At Shoring Up Hospital & Nursing Home Staffing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday signed an executive order allowing select nursing students to serve as licensed practitioners, among other measures, as part of an effort to shore up nursing home and hospital staffing. The governor’s executive order allows graduate nursing students who are licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and/or certified medical technicians to practice at health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, the executive order allows respiratory therapy students to assistant with emergency medical services and gives pharmacists and pharmacy technicians more flexibility when it comes to licensing, the governor’s office said Monday. “We continue to...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy