Lamont signs executive order requiring nursing home visitors to be vaccinated or tested

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an epidemic order that offers on-site COVID-19 vaccines to residents in nursing homes. “With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across our state and cases of COVID-19 continuing to remain high, we want to make sure our most vulnerable Michiganders are protected from the virus,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus, and we want to ensure everyone has the opportunity to get up to date.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO