Vegetable Soup

Chosen wisely, soup is a great way to sneak in some vegetables, whole grains, and even an ounce or two of protein. Homemade soup is generally your best nutritional option, but the reality is that store-bought soups are a mainstay for many of us — they’re quick, convenient and easy to prepare. The downside of store-bought soups? Sodium, and lots of it. Excess sodium contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Luckily, there’s a decent assortment of store-bought soups that are reasonable (and even low) in sodium and that are tasty, too! Choose soups with less than 480 milligrams (mg) of sodium, less than 5 mg of saturated fat, and at least 3 grams (g) of fiber per serving. If possible, look for at least 7 g of protein per serving, too. As for higher-sodium soups? Enjoy them in moderation and limit your portion (go for a cup rather than a bowl).

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO