The Vikings have completed initial interviews with eight head coach candidates, casting a wide net despite not yet having a general manager in place. That was something they needed to do, in part because the NFL rules mean if they hadn't interviewed someone on a team playing in a conference title game — like the 49ers' DeMeco Ryans and the Rams' Raheem Morris and Kevin O'Connell — before the divisional round was over, they'd risk not getting to meet with them until after the Super Bowl.

