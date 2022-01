The latest, and final, version of the On300 for the Class of 2022 was released earlier on Monday with Georgia signees and commits all over the board. In total, 17 of the Bulldogs’ 27 members of the class were ranked in the top 300 with two players that dropped out. Heading into the February signing period, Georgia sits with the No. 3 class in the country behind SEC foes Texas A&M and Alabama. A&M has 20 players ranked while Alabama has 22.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO