Pat’s Chat (January 20)

Ghosts is in no danger of getting ghosted by CBS: The network has renewed the freshman comedy for a second season.
CBS also handed out early renewals to Monday sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola, for Seasons 5 and 4, respectively. The trio join Young Sheldon, which was previously renewed for three additional seasons (through spring 2024).
TVLine’s 2022 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the pickups.
Season-to-date, Ghosts — which snagged a full-season order from CBS back in October — is averaging 8.1 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), marking the TV...
