The Fortnite v19.10 update is nearly here, and this patch is shaping up to be the biggest one that Chapter 3 has seen so far. This update brings back the fan-favorite Tilted Towers POI, which has been frozen under the ice and snow that has been slowing thawing throughout Chapter 3 Season 1. There are also plenty of other changes planned for this patch, including the addition of new wildlife and weapons. Of course, we won’t know everything until the update actually drops, but for the time being, here’s what’s new with Fortnite v19.10.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO