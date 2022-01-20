ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revamped Chiefs defense competing at higher level heading into Divisional Round

By Micaela Dea News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III loses a fumble after being hit by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram before outside linebacker Nick Bolton returned it for a touchdown during the second half on Jan. 8 in Denver. Associated Press

Two big contributors of the Kansas City Chiefs defense will be on the field in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game who didn’t compete in Week 5 against the Bills.

Three-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones missed the matchup, which the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20, with a wrist injury. Also since their loss, the Chiefs feature a new starting left defensive end in Melvin Ingram.

Kansas City acquired Ingram in a trade with Pittsburgh on Nov. 2. With 10 games under his belt, Ingram has helped in the defense’s second half resurgence.

After allowing a league-worst 29 points in the first seven games of the regular season, Kansas City allowed 17 points or fewer in seven of its last 10 games.

“Just came in and bought in,” Ingram said. “That’s the best way you can fit in anywhere. Don’t try to come in and do your own thing. Don’t try to come and be somebody else, just buy in to what they’ve got going on and come in and do what they need you to do.”

Other key pieces on Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense who missed several games earlier this season include Willie Gay, Frank Clark, as well as starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, who also missed the Bills’ contest.

With the team now relatively healthy heading into the Divisional Round contest, the much-improved defense feels prepared to face Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“He’s one of the elite quarterbacks in this league, and you’ve got to try to cancel out every phase,” Ingram said. “You’ve got to play assignment football because when you’ve got a quarterback that can run, that can throw, that can do everything, you’ve just got to play assignment football and not try to do too much.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added Allen’s dynamic nature on the field will be tough to go up against for years to come.

“They put a lot on his shoulders, and he rises to the occasion,” Mahomes said. “We’ll probably play them a lot of times. It’ll be great competition and it’s definitely a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”

The Chiefs and Bills face off in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

