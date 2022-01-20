Watch live: PM Jacinda Ardern announces changes to traffic light system, provides Omicron update

New Zealand will face toilet paper shortages 'within a week', experts warned today, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to bring in harsh restrictions because of nine Omicron cases. Shoppers are already being met with empty supermarket shelves, as New Zealanders rushed out to get urgent supplies following the government's...
Jacinda Ardern will delay her own wedding after putting all of New Zealand on Covid Red Alert and bringing in harsh restrictions. The Prime Minister said from 11.59pm on Sunday night all residents will be subject to new restrictions after a cluster of Omicron cases were detected in the community.
Despite the Omicron covid variant-led community spread, New Zealand will go ahead with plans to start a phased reopening of the border from the end of February, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a news conference Tuesday in Wellington. Key quotes. “We will likely confirm the specific date at cabinet...
The Hunga Ha'apai volcano in Tonga erupted twice over the weekend, and this has had a significant impact on the South Pacific island country, especially its capital Nuku'alofa. This volcano, about 65 km north of Nuku'alofa, is part of the highly active Tonga-Kermadec Islands volcanic arc, a subduction zone extending...
