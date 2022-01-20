National calls for better mental health services for Asians

Imagine: You arrive at work after a stressful night. Family members were arguing, and their voices and escalating tension made it impossible to sleep. When you tried to prepare some breakfast, you discovered there was little in the pantry or fridge to eat. You grabbed the last stale cookie from the bag on your way out the door, hurrying into the cold morning air cloaked in your only jacket, a sweatshirt with several holes. Once at work, you find yourself thinking about what awaits you at home tonight. You are worried, scared, hungry, and cold. What type of quality work do you think you will produce today?

