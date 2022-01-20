National calls for better mental health services for Asians

Despite a growing need for mental health services in the community, the director of the Counseling Center at the University of Illinois says the resources remain underfunded and understaffed. “I think mental health services everywhere are underfunded,” said Center director Carla McCowan. “How many staff members do you need before...
Mary Bartlett recalls lying face-down on her living room couch in her Albany home with one arm dangling off the edge. She couldn’t move. “I couldn't have gotten up,” she said. “Even if you told me the house was on fire. It was that dire.”. She didn’t...
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire plans to spend more than $17 million in federal pandemic relief money to expand mental health services and reduce the number of psychiatric patients boarding in emergency rooms. A pair of proposals approved by the Legislature's Joint Fiscal Committee on Friday would authorize...
Imagine: You arrive at work after a stressful night. Family members were arguing, and their voices and escalating tension made it impossible to sleep. When you tried to prepare some breakfast, you discovered there was little in the pantry or fridge to eat. You grabbed the last stale cookie from the bag on your way out the door, hurrying into the cold morning air cloaked in your only jacket, a sweatshirt with several holes. Once at work, you find yourself thinking about what awaits you at home tonight. You are worried, scared, hungry, and cold. What type of quality work do you think you will produce today?
(GA Recorder) — There was a time when Jasmine Turner was reluctant to talk about her recovery from addiction. But today, the Sandy Springs mom says she wants to share her story with anyone who will listen. Or in this case, any observant motorist who looks up. Turner is...
(WFSB) - The epidemic continues to impact our mental and behavioral health, but now doctors are raising new concerns about people not getting help when they need it. Even before the pandemic, researched found about half of all people with mental health issue weren’t seeking help. Some doctors say...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mental health facility in Kentucky is launching a new program to increase access to its services. Studies have shown that nearly half of Kentuckians living with a mental illness have not received any type of treatment. As a result, Seven Counties Services is expanding access to mental care and addiction services with a new program to address the issue.
Transgender people who start their hormones as teenagers have “far better” mental health than if they wait until adulthood, new research says.Experts have found that transgender people who begin hormone treatment in adolescence had fewer suicidal thoughts, were less likely to experience major mental health disorders and had fewer problems with substance abuse than those who started hormones later in life.The study, which was led by the Stanford University School of Medicine, gathered data from the largest-ever survey of US transgender adults where 27,715 people responded in 2015.Researchers found that, as well as fewer mental health concerns when taking the...
DES MOINES — House Republicans are proposing a series of steps to address gaps in Iowa’s mental health system, including state spending to add 46 psychiatric beds at the state Mental Health Institutes in Cherokee and Independence. That’s a 50% increase in treatment beds for critical cases.
During summer 2020, then-executive director of WE ARE SAATH Feinberg second-year Rohan Chalasani (Weinberg ’20) approached five undergraduate Northwestern students asking if they were interested in creating an NU chapter of the national organization. After talking to Chalasani, they agreed. WE ARE SAATH is a national organization with a...
This article is part of the guide How Is Technology Shaping the Future of K-12 Education?. A few years ago, Neosho School District in Southwest Missouri realized they were in a crisis. Their suicide rates between 2014 and 2018 were well above the national average. In fact, this small district of roughly 4,700 children was averaging two suicides per year. They knew they had to take action.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Community College System has teamed up with TimelyMD to offer mental health care to students. This includes Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County, where students will now have free and immediate access to mental health support 24/7. According to a release,...
CHICO, Calif. — California State University Chico State is adding mental health support on campus this upcoming Spring 2022 semester. "We know that some students really thrive in an online environment and others do not, and in order to really work toward helping students with mental health challenges, we increased the number of services that we provide in our Wildcat Wellness Center, so I think we look really really good in terms of the support that we're providing around mental health," said campus president Gayle Hutchinson.
Each and every one of us go through hard times and struggle in life from time to time. With the addition of the pandemic and countless restrictions that has become our daily lives because of it did not make it any easier for us. If you are in the DMV area and looking for first-class professional support, these are the best counseling services in Washington, DC.
Connecticut Democrats said making it easy for people to access mental health care will be a priority for their upcoming legislative agenda when the state General Assembly convenes Feb. 9. The pandemic has increased the need for more readily available mental health services, said Senate President Martin Looney. That’s why...
Military Service DogKaiser Health News - public domain. This article is free of bias, and is based solely on medical science and perspectives of mental health professionals. No medical advice or otherwise is shared herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to accredited experts, organizations, and media outlets, including the DSM-5, the American Psychiatric Association, Google Medical, VehiclesForVeterans.org, WebMD, Military.com, Amy Flowers (DVM), and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Class is back in session at the University of Minnesota, and for Tanya Bailey and Tilly, her 8-year-old chicken, it's back to work. Along with a few furry friends, their job is to cheer up college students four days a week. "When students walk in,...
