ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why are U.S. airlines concerned about 5G?

INS News
 6 days ago

Verizon and AT&T are forging ahead with their plan to switch to new high speed...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

The widely anticipated 5G cell phone network rollout hit a major snag when airlines warned they would have to ground flights because of potential interference to radars crucial for landing planes under poor visibility. While AT&T and Verizon promise 5G means faster download speeds, the FAA says it’s safety risk outweighs the positive of the new technology. NBC’s Tom Costello reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Jan. 23, 2022.
TRAVEL
Popular Mechanics

Why the Latest 5G Rollout is Making Airlines Nervous

5G in the C-band frequency range can interfere with aircraft altimeters, which help pilots see better when visibility is low. For that reason, a new rollout of the wireless technology caused airlines to cancel or delay flights across the U.S. this week. C-band 5G bridges the gap between low-band 5G...
FRANCE
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Why Are Airlines Cancelling Over 5G?

It would have been nice if someone had checked with the FAA before rolling out 5G cell service! Airlines are cancelling flights because cell phone companies are rolling out a new version of 5G service, and apparently that can disrupt flying a plane. Rick is a private pilot, so he can see both sides of this issue. Ask yourself this: what’s more important? Ordering a pizza from the plane…or the plane landing safely! Jake Pavelka is a retired commercial airline and instructor pilot, and he provides his expertise. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
ECONOMY
Engadget

Why airlines and telecoms are fighting over the 5G rollout

Rollouts of new wireless technologies and standards have not always gone well. When the GSM system debuted, it caused hearing aids to buzz and pop with static while early cell phone signals would occasionally disrupt pacemakers. Today, as carriers expand their 5G networks across the country, they are faced with an equally dangerous prospect: that one of 5G’s spectrum bands may interfere with the radio altimeters aboard commercial aircraft below 2,500 feet, potentially causing their automated landing controls to misjudge the distance from the ground and crash.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#5g#At T
Shore News Network

Airlines disrupted worldwide by U.S. 5G ‘nightmare’

(Reuters) – Global airlines cancelled or rejigged dozens of flights as the on-off rollout of 5G mobile in the United States triggered what one airline pilot called a “nightmare” of scheduling for carriers grappling with fast-changing airplane restrictions. A decision by two U.S. wireless carriers to delay...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
CharlotteObserver.com

U.S. Airlines Warn of ‘Catastrophic Disruptions’ From 5G Network Rollouts

U.S. Airline stocks slumped lower Tuesday following yet another weekend of flight chaos and a warning on the impact of 5G networks on aircraft navigation systems. AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report are set to roll out their 5G networks Wednesday -- following a two week delay to assess safety concerns -- even as the Federal Aviation Administration warns they could interfere with aircraft instruments and impact landing visibility. AT&T and Verizon have vowed to create 'buffer zones' in and around airports to limit disruption, noting that similar rollouts in other countries went smoothly.
ECONOMY
Axios

Airlines curtail 5G expansion plans in U.S.

Pressure from airlines and air cargo carriers once again slowed 5G expansion plans in the U.S. Why it matters: The country’s already-strained air transport sector (from the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to the pandemic) can’t afford more disruptions. Some 85% of all presently registered aircraft or rotorcraft could...
INDUSTRY
SKIFT

U.S. Airline CEOs Sound Alarm of a Impending 5G Crisis

Chief executives on Monday cautioned that the "vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded" if 5G wireless technology is allowed to roll out this week. Not exactly what flyers needed to hear after two years of traveling tumult. The chief executives of major U.S. passenger...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy