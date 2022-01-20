Why are U.S. airlines concerned about 5G?

It would have been nice if someone had checked with the FAA before rolling out 5G cell service! Airlines are cancelling flights because cell phone companies are rolling out a new version of 5G service, and apparently that can disrupt flying a plane. Rick is a private pilot, so he can see both sides of this issue. Ask yourself this: what’s more important? Ordering a pizza from the plane…or the plane landing safely! Jake Pavelka is a retired commercial airline and instructor pilot, and he provides his expertise. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO