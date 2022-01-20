Opinion: 5 steps we must take to vaccinate the world’s vulnerable—and end the pandemic

It’s been roughly two years since COVID-19 took over the world and it’s still far from over. The new strain, Omicron, has led to more infections and more talk about how we can stop this pandemic. Why has it taken two years? Because people didn’t take it seriously...
Ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are fairly distributed across the world is the key to ending the public health emergency caused by the pandemic, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. “There is no way out of this pandemic right now without vaccines as the central strategic pillar. Being able...
Almost two years ago, the world began to shut down. Federal, state and local governments asked us to pivot on a dime and adjust our work, our schooling, our shopping, our recreating and our social lives. At first, there was a high level of compliance. Remember when we thought two weeks would help us flatten the curve? OK, so that was, um, optimistic.
(Reuters) – Vaccine equity is the best way to get out of the current pandemic phase of the coronavirus epidemic, the world’s top public health experts said in a panel at Davos on Tuesday. Talking about the vaccination gap at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference,...
UN chief Antonio Guterres told the all-virtual Davos forum on Monday that the world must vaccinate everybody against Covid-19 to ensure a way out of the pandemic. "We are nowhere near these targets," Guterres told the World Economic Forum.
Leave it to the Montgomery County Council and County Executive to be behind the curve!. Currently pending before the council is a proposal to mandate a Vaccine Passport for gaining entrance and service in designated business across the county. Bethesda Beat tells us that this policy will single out restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and other similar establishments, some of the hardest hit businesses in the original shut down. Now the county wants to impose further impediments to their businesses.
One woman’s worker safety is another man’s economic freedom. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, a group of more than 50 national and international labor unions representing 12 million active and retired workers, is not happy with the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.
A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
The omicron variant might reach its peak by February, a sign that the recent wave is “going in the right direction,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus. The news: Fauci said on ABC “This Week” over the weekend that he is...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
About 50 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 during the first wave of infections in 2020 may have long-term and even permanent changes to their sense of smell, according to preliminary research from Sweden. From the early pandemic days, sudden loss of smell, or an impaired or distorted perception...
Researchers are concerned that the NHS will not be able to cope with the scale of the problem. Almost 300,000 people in Britain could have a potentially deadly heart valve disease, a new study suggests. This includes almost 100,000 who have the condition but do not know it. Researchers said...
