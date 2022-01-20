ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Opinion: 5 steps we must take to vaccinate the world’s vulnerable—and end the pandemic

INS News
 6 days ago

Three doctors present their proposal to get vaccines to...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Take COVID seriously, even if you’re vaccinated

It’s been roughly two years since COVID-19 took over the world and it’s still far from over. The new strain, Omicron, has led to more infections and more talk about how we can stop this pandemic. Why has it taken two years? Because people didn’t take it seriously...
KANSAS STATE
Boston Globe

Experts say the world needs to be vaccinated to end pandemic

Ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are fairly distributed across the world is the key to ending the public health emergency caused by the pandemic, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. “There is no way out of this pandemic right now without vaccines as the central strategic pillar. Being able...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deseret News

Opinion: Here’s what I hope we find when the pandemic ends

Almost two years ago, the world began to shut down. Federal, state and local governments asked us to pivot on a dime and adjust our work, our schooling, our shopping, our recreating and our social lives. At first, there was a high level of compliance. Remember when we thought two weeks would help us flatten the curve? OK, so that was, um, optimistic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Public health experts say vaccine equity a must to end pandemic

(Reuters) – Vaccine equity is the best way to get out of the current pandemic phase of the coronavirus epidemic, the world’s top public health experts said in a panel at Davos on Tuesday. Talking about the vaccination gap at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda conference,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Npr
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: Vaccine passports are behind the curve in this pandemic

Leave it to the Montgomery County Council and County Executive to be behind the curve!. Currently pending before the council is a proposal to mandate a Vaccine Passport for gaining entrance and service in designated business across the county. Bethesda Beat tells us that this policy will single out restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and other similar establishments, some of the hardest hit businesses in the original shut down. Now the county wants to impose further impediments to their businesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MarketWatch

‘We will not beat this pandemic until we stop the spread of the virus at work’: Labor unions react to Supreme Court blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate

One woman’s worker safety is another man’s economic freedom. The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, a group of more than 50 national and international labor unions representing 12 million active and retired workers, is not happy with the Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 decision to block the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

World could see end to ‘acute phase’ of pandemic this year if countries pull together to get vaccines to all, bolster testing and sequencing, says WHO head

The world could see an end to the "acute phase' of the pandemic this year, the period in which it remains an international emergency, if countries pull together to get vaccines to those parts of the world that have not received them and bolster testing, sequencing and the monitoring of new variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy