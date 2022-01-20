Opinion: 5 steps we must take to vaccinate the world’s vulnerable—and end the pandemic

Leave it to the Montgomery County Council and County Executive to be behind the curve!. Currently pending before the council is a proposal to mandate a Vaccine Passport for gaining entrance and service in designated business across the county. Bethesda Beat tells us that this policy will single out restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and other similar establishments, some of the hardest hit businesses in the original shut down. Now the county wants to impose further impediments to their businesses.

