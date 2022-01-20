Starbucks drops COVID vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Fresh off controversial rulings on abortion and vaccine mandates, the U.S. Supreme Court will now take up affirmative action in the college admissions process.
The race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been specifically challenged in two separate cases that will now be combined before the high court. The ruling in this case could have a major impact on how colleges discriminate based on race, and whether schools that refuse to do so...
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that private, women-only exercise areas in gyms open otherwise to both men and women violate a state anti-discrimination law. Chief Justice Richard Robinson called the decision that immediately bans private spaces based on sex or religion in public places, a “significant question of first impression” that turned on whether there can be gender-based ...
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Tuesday it will withdraw its Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard on Wednesday for businesses with more than 100 employees after a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, said OSHA couldn’t enforce the standard without Congressional approval. The high court allowed a separate mandate to stand for certain health care workers.
ABOUT 8million Americans receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and for many, it's still not enough to pay for the basic necessities. Some recipients may see a boost as states add funds to the monthly checks. The Supplemental Security Income program provides financial support to needy persons aged 65 or older,...
Civilian control of the military is an essential element of our government, designed to ensure that the military reflects the will of the people. The Founding Fathers, concerned that a strong unitary executive could co-opt the military, divided that control between the executive and legislative branches. That foundation ensures we...
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dominion Voting Systems Corp has told a court there is "no realistic possibility" that the voting machine manufacturer will reach settlements in its billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers who worked for former President Donald Trump. Dominion and another voting software...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 members of Congress on Tuesday signed an amicus brief in a Supreme Court case, urging it to affirm a lower court ruling that allows the Environmental Protection Authority to maintain its full powers to enforce the Clean Air Act. The act calls for states...
A California mom is requesting damages from the Spreckels Union School District after teachers allegedly pressured her daughter into attempting to change genders and conceal from her mother efforts to change her pronouns and name. "It made me extremely angry, and now I'm taking action for that," mother Jessica Konen...
