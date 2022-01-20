Government ‘scrambling’ over Omicron – National Party leader Christopher Luxon

The opposition leader in Australia said Tuesday its relationship with China will remain difficult even if his center-left Labor Party wins power at elections for the first time in almost a decade.Anthony Albanese addressed the National Press Club in what is regarded as an unofficial launch of campaigning ahead of elections due by May.Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address the club next week.Albanese suggested Australia’s policy toward a more belligerent China would not divide the parties during the campaign.“Whoever’s in government, it will be a difficult relationship,” Albanese said. “It will be difficult because the posture of China has...
