Biden’s latest picks include 1st Muslim woman nominated to serve as a federal judge

Among eight new federal judicial nominees named on Wednesday by President Joe Biden, is one who, if confirmed, would become the first Black American woman — and the first woman of color — to serve on the federal bench that serves Pennsylvania. Among a slate of federal judicial...
President Joe Biden has nominated Fresno judge Ana de Alba to the federal bench, the White House announced Wednesday morning. De Alba, 42, has served as a Fresno County Superior Court judge since 2018, nominated by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. Up for re-election in 2020, she didn’t draw an opponent. She currently handles juvenile justice cases.
With at least 100,000 Russian troops massing on the border of Ukraine, more than 6 in 10 Republicans and GOP-leaning independents (62 percent) now say Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a stronger leader” than Joe Biden, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. Fewer than half as many...
The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
The president has less than 10 months to push through Build Back Better and to finally get voting rights over the goal line. No more Mr. Nice Biden. It’s time to get it done.
Civilian control of the military is an essential element of our government, designed to ensure that the military reflects the will of the people. The Founding Fathers, concerned that a strong unitary executive could co-opt the military, divided that control between the executive and legislative branches. That foundation ensures we...
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right...
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dominion Voting Systems Corp has told a court there is "no realistic possibility" that the voting machine manufacturer will reach settlements in its billion-dollar defamation lawsuits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, lawyers who worked for former President Donald Trump. Dominion and another voting software...
