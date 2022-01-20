ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s latest picks include 1st Muslim woman nominated to serve as a federal judge

INS News
 6 days ago

Nusrat Choudhury is among eight new judicial...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Biden Nominates Fresno Judge to Federal Bench

President Joe Biden has nominated Fresno judge Ana de Alba to the federal bench, the White House announced Wednesday morning. De Alba, 42, has served as a Fresno County Superior Court judge since 2018, nominated by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. Up for re-election in 2020, she didn’t draw an opponent. She currently handles juvenile justice cases.
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muslim#The White House#Ap#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy