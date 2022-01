The US Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case challenging the use of affirmative action policies by college admissions departments.A case alleging that Harvard University’s admissions process discriminates against Asian-Americans will be heard by the Court, likely in the next term, the Court announced on Monday. The case argues that Harvard’s policy of actively seeking to boost underrepresentation of minority groups including Black and Latino students ends up harming applicants of Asian or Pacific Islander descent. The lawsuit does not name any current or former students.As a result of the school’s efforts to boost admission rates of Black and...

