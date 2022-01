One year into his term, more than a third of the country believes President Joe Biden is flunking out, a new survey finds. According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll out Wednesday, 37 percent of respondents give the president an “F” for the first quarter of his presidency. By contrast, a meager 11 percent give Biden an “A” thus far, while 20 percent give him a “B.” Nearly a third of the country put Biden in the “C” or “D” category — with 18 percent giving the president a “C” and 12 percent giving him a “D.”

