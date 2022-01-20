Manitoba’s plan for surgical patients is ‘highway medicine’: opposition leader

Honduras is looking to avert a political crisis after two lawmakers were named to lead the country's Congress, less than 48 hours before leftist Xiomara Castro assumes power with the United States watching closely. Control of parliament is key to Castro's anti-corruption and political reform platform in a country battered by poverty, migration and drug trafficking. "We call on political actors to remain calm, to engage in dialogue, to refrain from violence and provocative rhetoric, and we urge their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington on Monday. The crisis began on Friday when MPs came to blows in the Congress chamber during its first session since being elected in November, in a fight over who should lead the body for its four-year term.

