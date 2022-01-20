ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

News Wrap: Justices Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny rift over masks

INS News
 6 days ago

In our news wrap Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Supreme Court's Gorsuch Refused to Wear Mask Despite Request Over Sotomayor's Covid Concerns, Report Says

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has refused to wear a mask during proceedings, despite a request from Chief Justice John Roberts to do so, according to a report. Gorsuch's continued defiance has led Justice Sonia Sotomayor — who has diabetes and is therefore at a higher risk of serious illness from Covid — to attend oral arguments remotely, the report said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Lusia Harris
Person
Neil Gorsuch
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justices#The U S Supreme Court#Taliban#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Courts push back against COVID mandates as Americans' support for such measures dwindle

(The Center Square) – U.S. courts are handing losses to Democrat-led COVID-19 polices around the nation, from federal to state rulings, as polling shows Americans are souring on the Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic. New York Judge Thomas Rademaker threw out Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate this week, blocking the Democratic governor’s order for certain businesses. At the same time, Texas Judge Jeffrey Brown granted an injunction to block...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy