MOUNT GILEAD — The 2021 Mount Gilead High School football team recently received the Academic All-Ohio award from the Ohio Football Coaches Association. To receive this award, your team’s cumulative GPA must be in the top 10% of all the teams in the state of Ohio. It is an honor to receive this award as there are over 700 High School football programs in the state. The team GPA only includes sophomores, juniors, and seniors because after the fall season is concluded, freshmen do not yet have an official GPA.

MOUNT GILEAD, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO