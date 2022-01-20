Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 53-year-old Idaho Falls woman is behind bars facing multiple felony charges following a police standoff Sunday involving a SWAT team. According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, Evonne Ramsey was arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, aggravated assault by means likely to produce great bodily harm, unlawful discharge of a weapon, and resisting and obstructing. Officers were called out at around noon to an Idaho Falls home on a report of a woman who pointed a handgun at a juvenile. The young person was able to get away and call 911. Officers arrived and removed the juvenile and another person from the home. Ramsey allegedly came to the door with the gun pointed at her head. Officers tried to talk to the woman who refused to cooperate and made threatening statements. She then allegedly barricaded herself inside the home. Idaho Police backed away and continued to try and talk with the woman. About an hour into the standoff officers heard gunshots coming from the residence. Idaho Falls Police SWAT team moved in closer with an armored vehicle. Eventually, Ramsey came out of the home and surrendered. Officers searched the area and found the handgun inside and determined two shots had been fired, one of which hit the front door. Ramsey was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
