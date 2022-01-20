ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammett, ID

Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-A young man from Texas was killed and another man hospitalized after their pickup slid off the interstate west of Hammett Wednesday...

Twin Falls, ID
