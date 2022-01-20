Texas Man Killed in Crash Near Hammett

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are investigating a homicide in Gooding County and a shooting that injured one person in Jerome Wednesday night. According to Jerome Police Captain Duane Rubink, the suspect now identified as Josue Edgar Coronado was located in Buhl today after leading authorities on a short pursuit. Coronado was booked into the Jerome County Jail on a charge of attempted homicide for shooting a man at the Best Western Sawtooth Inn in Jerome. He is also connected to a homicide investigation in Gooding County. Capt. Rubink said officers were called out at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the hotel for a report of a man that had been shot. The victim told investigators two hispanic men showed up to his room door and when he turned around he heard a bang and fell on the floor. Capt. Rubink said the man woke up after passing out from being shot and went to the next room asking the people there to call for help. He was taken to a Boise Hospital. During the investigation detectives found a woman in the victims pickup and were able to get a name and possible location of the suspect in Buhl. During the investigation Gooding County Sheriff's deputies informed Jerome Police that they had found a man early this morning shot in the head with a small caliber weapon that may be connected to the same suspect. Capt. Rubink said drugs are likely involved in this case. Coronado is facing other charges related to the homicide and police pursuit in Twin Falls County.

BUHL, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO