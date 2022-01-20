ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Prem rival hoping to hijack Newcastle move for Sevilla defender Carlos

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are facing a rival in the Diego Carlos transfer race this winter. The Magpies are determined to sign the Brazilian center back from Sevilla to shore up their back line...

The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds defender Koch admits 'frustrating' Newcastle defeat

Leeds United defender Robin Koch felt they created enough chances after defeat to Newcastle. The Whites had plenty of chances at Elland Road but couldn't convert, and were then dealt a late blow as the visitors found the net 15 minutes from time. “It was frustrating for us," he said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lingard to Newcastle 'would be a good move'

Jesse Lingard heading on loan to Newcastle would be "a good move for both parties", according to The Guardian's Jamie Jackson. Lingard reportedly wants another loan deal before his contract runs out in the summer but Manchester United would prefer him to move permanently or stay at Old Trafford. Speaking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle on track to sign Burnley defender Tarkowski

Newcastle United are on track to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski this month. The Sun says the 29-year-old is into the final six months of his contract at Turf Moor, meaning that the Clarets could risk losing him for nothing if they don't move him on in the current transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle United in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Mitchel Bakker

Newcastle United are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Mitchel Bakker. Newcastle have offered €17.5m for Bakker. The Telegraph says the defender is already in talks with Newcastle about contract terms. Bakker is excited about Newcastle's interest and keen to make a move to the Premier League. The 21...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle remain in hunt for Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens

Newcastle United remain in the hunt for Atalanta fullback Robin Gosens. The Germany international has been in contact with Newcastle since before Christmas. Atalanta have acknowledged Newcastle's interest in their players over the last week, which also include Duvan Zapata. Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports personal terms with Gosens...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd attacker Martial agrees wage cut to push through Sevilla move

Anthony Martial has agreed a reduction in wages in order for him to join Sevilla on loan, reports have claimed. The Frenchman is desperate to leave Manchester United after falling down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick. With fears over the club pricing him out of a move, Martial has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd midfielder Lingard keen on Newcastle move - but with qualifier

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is keen on a loan move to Newcastle. However, he's reluctant to consider a permanent transfer at this stage. The Manchester Evening News says the Magpies are keen on luring the England international to St James' Park before the end of the winter transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton challenging Newcastle for Tottenham outcast Dele Alli

Everton are ready to rival Newcastle for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli. Toon have been linked with Alli, who has fallen out of favour with Spurs boss Antonio Conte. The Telegraph says Everton have joined the battle for Alli's signature. The England international has seen his form dip dramatically in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Manchester United in talks with Sevilla, Newcastle over Martial, Lingard loans

Manchester United are in talks about loaning Anthony Martial to Sevilla and Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN. Newcastle are waiting to hear if United will sanction a six-month loan move for Lingard. They are willing to pay a fee of more than £5 million to get the deal done but are yet to get the green light from Old Trafford.
MLS
The Independent

Form, fixtures and finances: Burnley’s mounting problems leave club in serious plight

The last fixture of 2021 to be played in English football’s top four divisions was a late kick-off at Old Trafford on the night before New Year’s Eve.When the final whistle sounded, a 3-1 defeat confirmed that Burnley would end the calendar year with the worst record in English football over the course of that past 12 months. Not one of the 92 clubs from the Premier League down to League Two had taken fewer than Burnley’s 34 points from 39 games, not one had won fewer games than their seven.That defeat marked the end of a disappointing year at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi delivers Dembele selection update

Barcelona coach Xavi has ruled out a return to action for Ousmane Dembele during his contract stand-off. Barca meet Alaves on Sunday. “The situation with Ousmane has not changed. He knows what it is and he has to decide," said XAvi. Dembele was left out of the squad to face...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits missing Mane and Salah: You can't replace them

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits they've struggled without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after losing the forwards to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday having kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches having previously only managed just two shut-outs in their 10 games since the start of December.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.Burnley have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

