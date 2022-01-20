ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: Sen. Schumer’s actions against filibuster dangerous

By Letter to the editor
Daily Freeman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent days, we have seen actions by senior politicians that should cause concern. Specifically,...

www.dailyfreeman.com

thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Schumer’s Filibuster Failure

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after Schumer’s failed vote to overturn the filibuster in an attempt to federalize the electoral process:. “Tonight, in a bizarre act of political self-immolation, Senate Democrats, led by President Biden and cheered on by the corrupt corporate media, showed the American people that a bipartisan majority opposes breaking the Senate to destroy our election system. Americans don’t support abolishing voter ID laws, legalizing ballot harvesting, and giving leftist federal bureaucrats unchecked power over state and local elections. I hope Democrats take no for an answer and give up on this authoritarian power grab. But if they’re too beholden to their radical liberal base to stop, I’ll continue to fight them every step of the way.”
TEXAS STATE
Anchorage Press

The Filibuster: Schumer Gets it Half Right

On January 19, US Senate Democrats tried and failed to pass a one-time exception to that body's practice of the parliamentary delaying tactic known as the "filibuster." Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) put together half of a slam-dunk plan that should have passed with overwhelming support. But it didn't because, well, Joe Manchin (D-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and those darn Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Schumer admits filibuster gambit poised for defeat

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer admitted Wednesday that Democrats are likely to lose their battle to change the filibuster and as a result won’t be able to pass President Biden’s rewrite of the nation’s voting laws. The New York Democrat said both measures face long odds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Washington Correspondent Neil W. McCabe Talks Schumer’s Voting Rights Act and Filibuster

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed The Tennessee Star’s National Political Editor Neil McCabe to the newsmaker line to discuss the prowess of Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Voting Rights Act bill and the human dignity factor interrupting a vote against the filibuster by Senators Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin.
NASHVILLE, TN
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden and Schumer's shameless filibuster hypocrisy

I’ve only been in Washington for three years, but one thing I’ve noticed is that career politicians seem to coincidentally forget everything they’ve said in the past. It happens in Congress all the time, but the flip-flops we are seeing from Senate Democrats right now on the filibuster is a case study in career politician amnesia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nystateofpolitics.com

How Schumer, Gillibrand evolved on the filibuster

Facing a wall of Republican opposition, both New York senators have joined with many of their colleagues in eying a rule change that would allow them to pass voting rights legislation without any GOP support: modifying the filibuster. The filibuster is an arcane Senate rule allowing the minority party to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
uticaphoenix.net

Pelosi, Schumer pay tribute to the late Sen

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembered the late Sen. Harry Reid as a “legendary leader” and “compassionate” fighter during a service at the U.S. Capitol. The former Democratic leader died last month at 82. (Jan. 12) AP.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Georgia Recorder

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

