COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Piontkowski leads King's College men's volleyball over Immaculata

Vandalia senior Lexi Wehrle has officially signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level signing with Kaskaskia College on Monday afternoon. Wehrle, a middle hitter for the Lady Vandals, was a two-time SCC All Conference selection and following her senior season in the fall of 2021, was named the Lady Vandals Most Valuable Player and also earned awards for Most Kills, Most Blocks and Most Aces. Wehrle has also been a member of the Rapid Fire Club Volleyball program, playing the position of outside hitter and being a part of several championship wins for the program. Wehrle says she feels her experience with being able to play multiple positions will be an asset as she continues at the collegiate level.
Comments / 0