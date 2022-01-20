COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Piontkowski leads King's College men's volleyball over Immaculata

Well that was a disastrous couple of games. The Boston College men’s hockey team dropped two games in blowout fashion before somewhat salvaging things with a shootout loss that is technically considered a tie on Saturday night. Wednesday’s loss to Notre Dame and Friday’s loss to Providence were about as bad as it can get however, and it puts the team in a really rough spot going forward. These results dropped BC to 10-10-4 on the season and they’re currently in the midst of a six-game winless streak, with their last win coming back in December. So if you’re feeling up for some more discussion on a week that BC was outscored by a combined score of 16-3, here are some final thoughts on the three games we just saw.

