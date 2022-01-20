ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Piontkowski leads King's College men's volleyball over Immaculata

By Staff Report
The Citizens Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Piontkowski had 11 kills to lead King’s College in its straight-set win (25-15, 25-13, 25-21)...

