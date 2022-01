Mekhi Lowery knew he wanted to end the game right then and there. Knotted at 50 in overtime against Batavia on Saturday, the Oswego East junior knocked the ball away from Ethan Ivan with five seconds left and turned on the jets. Lowery threw up a layup that missed, but tipped it in at the buzzer to stun Batavia 52-50 in the final of Batavia's Night of Hoops.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO