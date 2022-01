Washington, DC – Below is a column by Maribel Hastings from America’s Voice en Español translated in English and Spanish. Although 2021 is already part of history, it has left us with—among many other things—two discouraging and worrisome aspects: on the one hand, a new COVID-19 variant that is already devastating the world over and, on the other, a nation and a Congress—here in the United States—that is dangerously divided, not only in its ability to effectively confront a virus that is here to stay, but to advance a legislative agenda that helps us as a country. This division continues to put the democratic foundation of this republic at risk.

