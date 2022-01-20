Salernitana open talks with ex-Inter Milan striker Eder

Spain’s top teams have been focused on cup antics most recently, particularly with the frequent meetings between FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Club in particular.A Clasico meeting in the Supercopa semi-final was followed by Los Blancos triumphing over the Basque outfit in the final, while last year’s Copa del Rey final was repeated on Thursday night in a last-16 clash - but, unlike last season’s trophy-winning performance from the Camp Nou club, it was Athletic who beat Barca this time around. Now, continuing the recent theme of the trio of teams facing off with regularity, Athletic will play Real...
Comments / 0