Salernitana open talks with ex-Inter Milan striker Eder

One of Italian football’s most notable and important fixtures takes place on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A.The fight for the title is very much on for the San Siro side, as they sit in second place, five points off local rivals and reigning champions Inter following their late win over Venezia on Saturday night.Juve are having an altogether more uncomfortable time of matters this term, still sat in fifth despite an upturn in fortunes of late. Four wins from their last five has closed the gap on the Champions League places, but they still have...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO