It’s a distant memory now, but in the early days of the pandemic, it seemed likely — inevitable, even — that rents would plummet. And they did … for about six months. By last summer, the days of bargains were long gone, and people were getting into bidding wars over rentals. So intense was the frenzy that even the luxury-rental glut — the oversupply of apartment rentals that clogged the market for years before the pandemic — is finally gone.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO