AUSTIN, Texas — Even after seeing a 13-0 run to open the game go up in flames, experiencing a 10-minute scoreless stretch in the first half, committing 20 turnovers and making only one field goal over the final 6:44 of regulation, No. 23 Texas cobbled together enough good things to outweigh the negatives in a much-needed win over Oklahoma State at the Erwin Center on Saturday, 56-51. It was far from a masterpiece, but head coach Chris Beard saw the Longhorns step up and match the physicality brought to the table by head coach Mike Boynton and Cowboys in the latest Big 12 slugfest.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO