Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige...

WNCT

LaRavia scores 31 as Wake Forest beats North Carolina 98-76

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina 98-76 on Saturday night. LaRavia made 12 of 15 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists and three steals. Alondes Williams had 20 points and tied […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Mark Freeman
South Carolina Upstate defeats Charleston Southern 70-57

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jordan Gainey had 17 points and six assists as South Carolina Upstate defeated Charleston Southern 70-57. Bryson Mozone had 15 points and seven rebounds for South Carolina Upstate, which has won five in a fow. Tahlik Chavez had 18 points and six rebounds for Charleston Southern,
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Sports

Eastern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Current Records: Southeast Missouri State 7-11; Eastern Illinois 2-15 The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (75-44 and 94-88) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Redhawks and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lantz Arena. Southeast Missouri State will be strutting in after a victory while EIU will be stumbling in from a loss.
No. 15 Baylor hits 12 3s in 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made 3-pointers and No. 15 Baylor beat seventh-ranked Iowa State 87-61. Queen Egbo added 14 points and set a career high with 20 rebounds for Baylor. Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four 3-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the 13-4 Bears. Ashley Joens, who missed a loss to Texas on Wednesday game because of Big 12 health and safety protocols, led Iowa State with 19 points. Her 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the 16-3 Cyclones their last lead.
Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington. Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3). Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.
EUGENE, OR
Hodge lifts Cleveland State over Robert Morris 75-68

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 22 points as Cleveland State topped Robert Morris 75-68. Torrey Patton added 21 points for the Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon League). Brandon Stone scored 14 points for the Colonials (3-16, 1-9).
CLEVELAND, OH
No. 4 N.C. State tough on defense, tops Virginia Tech 51-45

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 North Carolina State won its eighth straight game, topping Virginia Tech 51-45 and limiting the Hokies to 29.3% shooting from the floor. N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech. Georgia Amoore had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (14-5, 6-2), and Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and eight boards.
RALEIGH, NC
Bieniemy carries UTEP past UTSA 59-54

SAN ANTONIO — Jamal Bieniemy posted 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead UTEP to a 59-54 win over UTSA. Darius McNeill led the Roadrunners on Sunday with a season-high 20 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Agbaji helps No. 5 Kansas beat Texas Tech 94-91 in 2OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech. Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a 3-pointer. KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later. After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91. Terrence Shannon missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later and Kansas held on.
LAWRENCE, KS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Prevails over Illinois State, Improves to 5-0 on Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) completed their third and fourth matches in three days in their doubleheader against Illinois State (0-5) Sunday, and the Hogs came away with two more victories to mark five-straight wins to start the spring season. Arkansas took the matches, 7-0, 6-1. Arkansas was coming off a doubleheader sweep of Omaha on Friday and showed no signs of fatigue, racing through the doubles point in less than 30 minutes to start. The Razorbacks went on to sweep the singles slate, highlighted by senior Nico Rousset winning in straight sets in the No. 1 singles position and sophomore Foster Rogers claiming a victory in his first match of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

