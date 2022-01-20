Jae'Lyn Withers has a big game in Louisville victory

Texas Tech blew it. They had a monumental win over the No. 5 team in the nation in the toughest venue in college basketball in the bag, but because of missed free throws, poor shot selection, failure to secure the defensive glass, and allowing smoking-hot Ochai Agbaji to shoot a trey, they go home with a loss. Frustration doesn’t begin to describe what everybody associated with Texas Tech basketball is feeling right now. And for that reason, nobody wants to hear how impressive a loss this was. Hell, I’m choking as I write those words. Nobody is interested in hearing about moral victories when you frittered away a sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks. But for observers around the country who are not emotionally invested in Texas Tech or Kansas, it is clear which team made the greater impression. And it wasn’t the group with the little birdies on their uniforms.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO