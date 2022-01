Teton County School Board met in a several hours-long virtual meeting to discuss if a face mask requirement will be imposed starting today when the students return to classes. At the conclusion of the meeting, the board decided to make the wearing of masks optional. Wearing of the masks, however, is mandatory while riding school busses. Teton County School District No. 1 Trustees Kate Mead and Alan Brumstead called the special meeting Saturday after a 446% surge in COVID-19 infections over the holiday break, and several parent emails urging the district to require masks.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 21 DAYS AGO