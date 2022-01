Push comes to shove for Tottenham Hotspur, as Chelsea are launched back up the table by one divine delivery.Thomas Tuchel claimed his first Premier League win of 2022 as Antonio Conte also suffered his first league defeat as Spurs manager, although this 2-0 win was still more commanding than it was controversial.The extent of the difference between the sides is actually reinforced by another figure, which is that this was Chelsea’s third win over their London rivals in as many weeks. Spurs will say the game could have gone a different way if the decision over Harry Kane’s disallowed goal...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO