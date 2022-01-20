​Man Utd and Leeds locked in argument over Elland Road tickets

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...

