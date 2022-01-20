​Man Utd and Leeds locked in argument over Elland Road tickets

What the papers sayThe Manchester Evening News says Jesse Lingard is looking to secure a loan move away from Old Trafford in the January transfer window. The 29-year-old midfielder has made just nine Premier League appearances this season, and it is believed Newcastle are interested in a potential loan deal.Brentford are finalising a deal for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract is reportedly for six months with an option for a one-year extension, however it all hinges on whether Eriksen completes his medical following his collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland...
Comments / 0