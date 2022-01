After four years as Executive Director of the Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Skye Schell has resigned to launch his own consulting business. The alliance said that Skye was instrumental in our many successes over the last four years, including helping the community to Save the Block, securing $10 million of funding for wildlife crossings, and keeping the community informed about the development proposals at Snow King and Northern South Park.

JACKSON, WY ・ 6 DAYS AGO