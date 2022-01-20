ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Arsenal boss Arteta: Partey will be back as soon as possible

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal manager Mikel Arteta hopes that he can call on midfielder Thomas Partey very soon. Partey and his Ghanian teammates are out of the African Cup of Nations after the group stages. That means...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Arsenal set to hand Mikel Arteta new contract

Arsenal are preparing a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta in order to fend off interest from Manchester City. The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and the Gunners are uneasy about him entering the last 12 months of his contract. And the Daily Mail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal manager Arteta: Lokonga getting better and better

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga is continuing to improve. The midfielder has enjoyed more game time than expected this season, but has rarely looked out of place in the team. Lokonga's most recent appearance was the disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Burnley in the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Mikel Arteta
SkySports

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: Misfiring Gunners suffer blow in top-four race as Clarets claim valuable point

Arsenal lost ground in the race for the top four as they were held to a goalless draw by Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners dominated the game, attempting 20 shots and having 76 per cent of the possession, but bottom side Burnley, who had not played a Premier League fixture in three weeks due to Covid postponements, defended resolutely to claim a valuable point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.Burnley have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#England#Discounts#Ghanian#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi delivers Dembele selection update

Barcelona coach Xavi has ruled out a return to action for Ousmane Dembele during his contract stand-off. Barca meet Alaves on Sunday. “The situation with Ousmane has not changed. He knows what it is and he has to decide," said XAvi. Dembele was left out of the squad to face...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp admits missing Mane and Salah: You can't replace them

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits they've struggled without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after losing the forwards to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Reds travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday having kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches having previously only managed just two shut-outs in their 10 games since the start of December.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s more to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, says Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has played down the absence of key Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Sunday’s meeting at Selhurst Park.The Reds will again be without their two main attackers, who are away competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.It will no doubt boost Palace, who lost 3-0 to Liverpool in September with the pair on target and both hit doubles against the south London outfit last season too.Jurgen Klopp’s side have coped well without Salah and Mane, winning three of the four games they have missed to progress in two cup competitions and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham result and five things we learned as Marcus Rashford seals dramatic late win

Marcus Rashford tapped-in a late winner for Manchester United as they beat West Ham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.The Red Devils were woeful for the majority of the match and struggled to create chances until a late flurry of positive play in the final few moments ended with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Rashford combining to seal three points which strengthen their challenge for a spot in next season’s Champions League.West Ham had defended strongly throughout, reducing United to pot shots from distance in the second-half, until the final couple of minutes of play when their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl defends Broja after blowing Man City chance

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl defended Armando Broja after he blew a matchwinning chance during their 1-1 draw with Manchester City. The Albanian frontman had a goal disallowed for offside in the first-half and also saw a big penalty shout go down thanks to the linesman's flag, in the 1-1 draw with the defending champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank: Emotions got better of me at end of Wolves defeat

Thomas Frank admitted his emotions got the better of him after he was sent off at the final whistle of Brentford’s bizarre Premier League defeat to Wolves. The Bees were beaten 2-1 in a match dogged by delays including a 20-minute stoppage for a drone flying overhead.There were crazy scenes at Brentford’s Community Stadium as both sets of players were forced off the pitch while the drone hovered above.The flying nuisance eventually buzzed off to allow play to get back under way, and Joao Moutinho put Wolves ahead before Ivan Toney equalised.But Ruben Neves brought the Bees crashing back down...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy