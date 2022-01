Former Barcelona midfielder Ronald de Boer believes Sergi Busquets is working against the game of Frenkie de Jong. De Jong produced the winner against Alaves on Sunday. De Boer told El Pais: "He (Frenkie de Jong) is still a great player for Barça. But right now, when I see him move on the pitch, he gives me the impression that he does it very shyly. He doesn't show the energy that he normally has. He seems a bit lost. He doesn't look happy.

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO