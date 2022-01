OK, so maybe you don’t need to play Wordle at this very second, but as soon as you finish reading this post I’d highly recommend it. This web app has taken Twitter by storm and for good reason: it is addictive and masterful. We’ll get into the actual point of the game in second, but the biggest feature of Wordle in my humble opinion is the fact that it has garnered all its attention, praise and adoration while being a simple, available-to-anyone-with-a-browser web app. Seriously, this is one of the best uses of the power of the open web I’ve seen.

