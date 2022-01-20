Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Inflation in Germany could hit a 70-year high of 10% amid Russia's natural-gas squeeze, German central bank chief says
Germany's economy stagnated in the second quarter of 2023 while inflation rose to a 40-year-high of 7.5% in July.
China cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases.
